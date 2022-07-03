Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $838,128.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.