SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 447 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,733,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

