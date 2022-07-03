SJA Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 240.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

