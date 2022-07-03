SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

