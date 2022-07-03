SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.