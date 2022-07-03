SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.