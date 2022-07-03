SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLGWF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. SLANG Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Get SLANG Worldwide alerts:

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in Canada and the United States. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 10 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrate, and ingestible. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to supply branded cannabis products in Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.