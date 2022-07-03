Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,223. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average is $132.51.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

