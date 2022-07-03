Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.7% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.61. 3,223,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,468. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

