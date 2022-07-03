Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.69. 942,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,982. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.