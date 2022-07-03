SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $806.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SMART Global by 38.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 362.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 117.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

