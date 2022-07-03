Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,400 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 1,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMORF remained flat at $2.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.16. Smoore International has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 5.25.
About Smoore International (Get Rating)
