Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,400 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 1,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMORF remained flat at $2.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2.16. Smoore International has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 5.25.

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

