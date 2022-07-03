SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOFI. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.84.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,028,015.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 689,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.