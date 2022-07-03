Solanium Achieves Market Cap of $8.50 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $995,069.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00166926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00710929 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016331 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

