SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $350.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

