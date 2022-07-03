Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
