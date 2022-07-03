Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Short Interest Update

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 40.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

