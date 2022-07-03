Spaceswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00166136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.54 or 0.00709582 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00084487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016339 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

