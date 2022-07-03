SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

