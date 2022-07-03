SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,833. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.