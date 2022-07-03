SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.
SPEM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,833. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.