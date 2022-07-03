SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 1.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.77. 1,301,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,352. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

