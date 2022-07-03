Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.93.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $235,825,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.