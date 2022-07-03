Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Holdings Trimmed by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,879,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 698,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,903,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 464,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 165,550 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,517. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

