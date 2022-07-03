Stephens Downgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $67.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

