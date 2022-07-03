Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $28.16. 30,977,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,847,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.