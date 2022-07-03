Sterling Manor Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,501 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $10,965,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $4,511,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPI traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 298,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,490. The company has a market cap of $608.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

