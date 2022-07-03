Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,030,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

