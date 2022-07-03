Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after buying an additional 188,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after buying an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

