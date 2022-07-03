StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

