StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

ALOT stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

