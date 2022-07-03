StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
