StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Broadwind stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

