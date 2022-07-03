StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVLY stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,683.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,466 shares of company stock valued at $102,808 and sold 5,769 shares valued at $129,358. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $412,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $623,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.