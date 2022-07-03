StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

EVK opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.38.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

