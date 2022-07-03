StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

