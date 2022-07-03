StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

