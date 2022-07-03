StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Reading International has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

