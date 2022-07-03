StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $52.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.97.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

