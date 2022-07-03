StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

