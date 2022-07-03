StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PFIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PFIE stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 371,015 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

