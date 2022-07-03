StockNews.com Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MITK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $418.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 444,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 82,297 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 59,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems (Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.