Strong (STRONG) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Strong (STRONG) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Strong has a total market cap of $870,615.26 and $104,947.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be bought for $6.30 or 0.00032595 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strong has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00165243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00721244 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00084565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016204 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

