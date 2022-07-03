Strs Ohio Acquires 41,045 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $103,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

