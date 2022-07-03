Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $68,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2,681.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 75,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $197.92 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $157.19 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.41.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

