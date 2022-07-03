Strs Ohio Buys 102,093 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 210.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,093 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.26% of SVB Financial Group worth $84,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 105,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,868,000. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.65. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.28.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

