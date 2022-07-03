Strs Ohio Buys 3,767 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $105,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $477.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.94 and a 200 day moving average of $583.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

