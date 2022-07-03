Strs Ohio Buys 46,756 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture were worth $80,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 233,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Accenture by 18.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 125,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,128,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $280.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average of $326.07. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

