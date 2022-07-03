Strs Ohio Has $114.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $114,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

