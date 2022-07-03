Strs Ohio Has $166.32 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $166,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

