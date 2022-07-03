Strs Ohio Has $91.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 129,148 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $91,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.