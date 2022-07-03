Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 46,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of General Motors worth $123,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. General Motors has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

