Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DexCom were worth $87,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. American National Bank lifted its holdings in DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 150.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

